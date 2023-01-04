The Splash Zone 1/4/23: Dolphins expected to be without Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday

Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, remains in the concussion protocol and Mike McDaniel has no timetable on when and if Tua will return to the Dolphins lineup. The expectation is that Skylar Thompson will likely be the starter with Teddy Bridgewater backing him up with an injured finger. Whoever is at quarterback for the Dolphins, they will be facing a tough New York Jets defense.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins prepare for Jets without Tua Tagovailoa: 'I haven’t even thought about playing status' | Fox News

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will likely miss the team's final regular season game against the New York Jets on Sunday with their playoff hopes on the line.

Dolphins Offense

Dolphins film study: A change in philosophy and Miami’s struggles without Tua Tagovailoa

Early on this season, the Dolphins established an identity as a passing offense behind the accuracy of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the blazing speed of wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Dolphins 2022 Season

Miami Dolphins Week 18 Game On As Scheduled - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The NFL released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the schedule

Miami Dolphins Could Be Impacted by Strange Week 18 Schedule - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The NFL did the Miami Dolphins no favors by putting the Kansas City Chiefs in a Saturday game

Dolphins 2023 schedule a mixed bag. And how the coaches are crafting their game plan

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Tuesday:

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/3/23: The curse of the Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Seventeen | Most underrated defender in the league gets the nod - The Phinsider

Once again, the Miami Dolphins found themselves on the losing side of the scoreboard when the clock hit all zeroes on Sunday. Yes, the Dolphins lost to the New England Patriots by a score of 23-21,...

Damar Hamlin’s foundation raises almost $4 million over night - The Phinsider

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing and suffering a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bill’s M...

Which Miami Dolphins Coaches Should Be Worried? - The Phinsider

Being a Miami Dolphins fan is a function of wash, rinse, and repeat at some point for every one of us. The Phins are a bad team again so we fire everyone or at least the head coach, then hire the...