The Splash Zone 1/31/23: Free agent options for Dolphins offense

The Miami Dolphins have limited cap space and plenty of needs to take care of during this offseason. The defensive side of the ball needs some work, but the offense could also use a couple new faces. It’s sort of hard to predict what free agents the Dolphins could be interested in based off their cap space. Some current players are going to have to be released or restructure their contracts to help the team clear up some cap space.

Examining the Miami Dolphins’ free agent options at need positions on offense

So where can a team with limited cap space and needs on defense turn for upgrades on offense?

Miami Dolphins Not Chasing Big-Name QBs in 2023 - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins are sticking with Tua Tagovailoa as their starter for the next season

Miami Dolphins Get Good Cap News, But Work Remains - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The NFL salary cap will jump significantly in 2023, which will make the Miami Dolphins' offseason a little bit easier

Miami Dolphins News 1/30/23: Dolphins not expected to pursue Tom Brady - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Mike McDaniel is doing what Brian Flores could never do as head coach of the Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

Vic Fangio’s hiring is proof.

The Miami Dolphins are meeting with every player at the Senior Bowl - The Phinsider

A few less breadcrumbs to follow than previous years...

Who’s Your Choice At Backup QB For 2023? - The Phinsider

Every offseason there will be a list of improvements to the roster that the fans want and the team more than likely needs. This past season’s edition of the Miami Dolphins is no different as there...

Pro Bowl Games 2023: Bradley Chubb added to AFC roster as alternate - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday an additional member of the AFC Pro Bowl Games roster for 2023. The team already had wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tackle Terron Armstead, and cornerback Xavien...