The Splash Zone 1/30/23: Dolphins not expected to pursue Tom Brady

After the Miami Dolphins 2022 season came to an end, Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier verbally committed to Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback heading forward. But that hasn’t stopped people from talking about Tom Brady potentially joining the Dolphins. Last offseason, the Dolphins were penalized by the NFL for talking to Brady while he was still under contract. Brady is expected to become a free agent, but it doesn’t look like the Dolphins will be interested this time.

In other big news, the Dolphins were in need of a new defensive coordinator after firing Josh Boyer. McDaniel got his man this season as Vic Fangio will be the team’s new defensive coordinator. Fangio will become the highest paid coordinator in the league and will look to bring change to a talented unit that struggled last year.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

The Dolphins are not expected to pursue Tom Brady should the star QB decide he wants to return for the 2023 season, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

