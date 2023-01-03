The Splash Zone 1/3/23: The curse of the Miami Dolphins

Stop me if you’ve heard this phrase before: “Same old Dolphins”. This season was supposed to be different after an 8-3 start. Boy, were we fools to believe other wise. The Miami Dolphins have now lost five straight, sit at 8-8, and are at risk of missing the postseason because they now need help to get into the playoffs. For whatever reason, this team remains mediocre year after year and constantly sits around .500. Maybe this team is just cursed.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

The Curse of the Miami Dolphins: Why it’s real — and all the ways it is back in full force | Opinion

Albert Einstein, the acclaimed theoretical physicist, is credited with saying the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins' Quarterback Injury Update: Fresh Details on Who Will Start vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel left the door open for Teddy Bridgewater to play Sunday against the New York Jets, but Tua Tagovailoa seems very unlikely.

Dolphins Defense

How Dolphins defense has failed in every moment of truth in this skid. And personnel notes

Now let’s be clear: The Dolphins’ offense shoulders much of the blame for the team’s collapse from 8-3 to 8-8.

Dolphins at Patriots

Three Takeaways Miami Dolphins Week 17 at New England Patriots NFL 2022

It all comes down to Week 18 after the Dolphins drop their fifth straight game

Miami Dolphins 2022 Week 17 Snap Count Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Jeff Wilson Jr., Alec Ingold, Raekwon Davis and Noah Igbinoghene were among the Miami Dolphins with noteworthy playing time against the New England Patriots

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/2/23: Dolphins drop fifth straight after loss to Patriots - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins Week 17 loss to the New England Patriots - The Phinsider

New year, same old Dolphins.

NFL releases statement on Bills vs. Bengals game following Damar Hamlin injury - The Phinsider

Bills safety Damar Hamlin sustained a major injury during the Monday Night Footabll game in Week 17. The league has released a statement about the postponment of the game.