The Splash Zone 1/23/23: Dolphins request interview with Sean Desai

The Miami Dolphins relieved Josh Boyer of his defensive coordinator duties on Thursday and are now tasked with finding someone new to lead a defense that underachieved last season. It’s been a quiet couple of days, but the first reported interview request is in and Mike McDaniel would like to talk with Seattle Seahawks defensive assistant and associate head coach, Sean Desai. Like McDaniel, but opposite, Desai is a young up and coming coach on the defensive side of the ball. He was defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears in 2021 and has mentored under Vic Fangio, another name linked to the Dolphins open defensive coordinator spot.

