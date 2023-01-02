The Splash Zone 1/2/23: Dolphins drop fifth straight after loss to Patriots

The Miami Dolphins sit at 8-8 after losing to the New England Patriots yesterday. That is now five straight losses, but the Dolphins are still not out of playoff contention. But it’s hard to get hopeful with how inconsistent the team has become and how banged up they are. The team was already facing an uphill battle when quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, entered the concussion protocol. It got even worse when Teddy Bridgewater got knocked out with a hand injury yesterday, forcing Skylar Thompson into the game. The Dolphins take on the New York Jets next week to put an end to this up and down season.

Skylar Thompson didn't have much time to react after another Miami Dolphins quarterback exited with an injury. Thompson, the backup to the backup QB, found himself out there as the Dolphins dropped their fifth straight game, 23-21 to New England on Sunday. The injuries keep piling and so too are the losses for Miami, which faces a win-or-go-home playoff scenario heading into next week's regular-season finale against divisional rival New York.

