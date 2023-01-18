The Splash Zone 1/18/23: Dolphins committed to Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins general manager, Chris Grier, and head coach, Mike McDaniel, met with the media on Monday for their end of the season press conference. They were asked a ton of questions, including the status of Tua Tagovailoa. The quarterback was having an MVP caliber season before concussions forced him to miss four regular season games and one playoff game. Grier and McDaniel are committed to Tua being the Dolphins starter next year and that’s great because Tua was playing well in this new system. But the team is going to have to find a better option for a backup quarterback. Tua has yet to play a full season and if that continues, the team is going to have to find someone like Jimmy Garroppolo, who can step in and is an above average starter when needed.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins committed to Tagovailoa, looking to build on 2022 - CBS Miami

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier quoted Hall of Famer Bill Parcells when describing Miami's 2022 season, in which the team showed promise but fell short of its goals.

Dolphins Offense

Dolphins 2022 Top 10 Offensive Plays - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down and ranking the top 10 Miami Dolphins offensive plays of the 2022 season, featuring Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and more

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard questions defensive scheme, played hurt most of season

Howard hinted at other contributing factors for his 2022 season: 'if I get put in a position to make plays, I'm gonna do it."

Dolphins Special Teams

Punter Thomas Morstead Thankful for Season with Miami Dolphins, Hoping for Another - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Thomas Morstead put out a message of gratitude to the Miami Dolphins on Twitter

Dolphins at Bills

The Tape Don't Lie: Miami Dolphins lose playoff game at Buffalo Bills, a review

Joe Schad's The Tape Don't Lie: Miami Dolphins lose playoff game at Buffalo Bills

Dolphins film study: A dilemma for Miami’s defense and play clock issues

The Dolphins’ blitzing was beaten early in Miami’s season-ending loss to the Bills but the aggressive mindset helped force a key turnover.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/17/23: Have we seen the last of Mike Gesicki? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Playoff Edition | Big Boys Ball Out - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins played their final game of the season on Sunday when they traveled to Orchard Park, New York to take on the Buffalo Bills in the Super Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

3 Reasons Why The Dolphins Lost To The Bills In The Wild Card Round - 2023 - The Phinsider

In this weekly column, I outline 3 reasons why the Dolphins won or lost their previous game, and provide a short preview for next week’s game.

Former Cowboys’ starter Connor Williams closes the year as Iron Man of Miami’s offensive line - The Phinsider

Remember when people thought he couldn’t snap the ball?

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - SUPER Wildcard Weekend 2023 - The Phinsider

valourous (adj) - possessing or acting with bravery or boldness: COURAGEOUS

Dolphins’ general manager Chris Grier: Byron Jones worked hard trying to get back, unfortunately it didn’t work out - The Phinsider

One of the strangest stories of the season isn’t over just yet...

Phinsider Open Thread: Should The Dolphins Attempt To Keep Mike Gesicki? W/Poll! - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins picked tight end Mike Gesicki in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. Since joining the Dolphins Gesicki has become a fan favorite if for no other reason than he has made some...