The Splash Zone 1/17/23: Have we seen the last of Mike Gesicki?

The Miami Dolphins season is over and it’s time to enter offseason mode. The team will have plenty of decisions to make in the coming months and one of those decisions will be about tight end, Mike Gesicki. He has been with the team since they drafted him back in 2018 in the second round and has been a team player. Gesicki’s role drastically decreased this past season due to his blocking shortcomings. Fans know Gesicki isn’t a blocker, he’s a receiving threat. But in Mike McDaniel’s offensive system, tight ends need to block. Which it won’t be surprising when Gesicki is on a new team next season.

Tight end Mike Gesicki, seeing opportunity, may have played last game for Dolphins

Mike Gesicki is headed toward free agency. After the loss to the Bills, he reflected on his time in Miami and what may come in his future.

