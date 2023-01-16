The Splash Zone 1/16/23: Dolphins season comes to an end in Buffalo

Heading into the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills game, no one gave the Dolphins a chance. The Dolphins proved them all wrong and gave the Bills a fight. The Dolphins defense played their butts off to keep this team in the game but issues on offense were the culprit for this loss. Issues on offense we have seen all year actually. Poor clock management, wasting timeouts, and penalties at the worst times have plagued this team all season. This is fitting because the Dolphins lost this game on a delay of game penalty when it was 4th and 1 which backed them up to 4th and 5.

But now it’s time to get into offseason mode and the Dolphins will have plenty of decisions to make to help this team reach the postseason again.

The One Thing Miami Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Must Fix This Offseason

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel explained the late-game operational meltdown that handed the Buffalo Bills a three-point Wild Card victory.

Despite concussions, Tua Tagovailoa expected to return as Dolphins’ 2023 starter, report says

Report: Miami Dolphins Sticking With Tua as Starter in 2023 - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The next question with Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will concern the team's long-term plays with him

Tua Tagovailoa Career Update: What's Next for the Miami Dolphins Quarterback

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he'd be "a fool" not to bring back quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in 2023.

Dolphins' Zach Sieler scores Big Man Tuddy and solidifies core member role

Zach Sieler is a key member of the Miami Dolphins' young defensive core.

Miami Dolphins Offseason Preview 2023: Free Agents, Cut Candidates, and Team Needs

A first look at the Miami Dolphins' 2023 offseason, with a rundown of their free agents, cut candidates, cap space, and team needs.

