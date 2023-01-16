The Splash Zone 1/16/23: Dolphins season comes to an end in Buffalo

Heading into the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills game, no one gave the Dolphins a chance. The Dolphins proved them all wrong and gave the Bills a fight. The Dolphins defense played their butts off to keep this team in the game but issues on offense were the culprit for this loss. Issues on offense we have seen all year actually. Poor clock management, wasting timeouts, and penalties at the worst times have plagued this team all season. This is fitting because the Dolphins lost this game on a delay of game penalty when it was 4th and 1 which backed them up to 4th and 5.
But now it’s time to get into offseason mode and the Dolphins will have plenty of decisions to make to help this team reach the postseason again.
