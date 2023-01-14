The Splash Zone 1/14/23: Previewing Dolphins/Bills Wild-Card matchup

For the first time since 2016, the Miami Dolphins will be playing in a playoff game. Unfortunately for them, they’ll be facing a very tough Buffalo Bills team and the Dolphins have a lengthy injury report. If you listened to anyone preview this game during the week, no one is giving the Dolphins a chance to win this game. If they had their starting quarterback, their chances to win would be higher. If the Dolphins want any hope of winning this game, the defense is going to have to play their best game of the season, which is a tough ask considering how banged up they are.

Historic underdogs, Dolphins embrace massive Bills playoff challenge

The Dolphins are 13.5 point-underdogs at the Bills on Sunday. That's a massive spread. How is Miami approaching that reality?

Dolphins at Bills

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Dolphins-Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down five things to watch for when the Miami Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Final Dolphins injury report. And Tyreek named All Pro. And the Allen blitz question

Dolphins to play without Mostert and at least one offensive lineman

Miami Dolphins Playoff Opponent Breakdown: Buffalo Bills - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will be looking for their first playoff victory since 2000 when they face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium

Dolphins enter first playoff game in 6 years with history vs. Bills – and playing backup QBs

In their first playoff game in six years, the Dolphins will try to overcome it all, including the absence of their starting quarterback.

Dolphins know Buffalo is ready to party like it's 2014 at their expense again | Habib

The Dolphins have played in tough conditions in Buffalo before, but Sunday's trip could top all. The Bills and the city are inspired by Damar Hamlin.

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel January 13 Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's Friday media session ahead of their playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins confirm that rookie QB Skylar Thompson will start vs. Bills

Skylar Thompson will start at QB for the Dolphins vs. the Bills

Who is Skylar Thompson? A look at the Dolphins' starting quarterback for the playoff game vs. Bills - CBSSports.com

Here is a look at the 25-year-old who will be starting this weekend

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Named First-Team All-Pro - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Six Miami Dolphins players received votes for the 2022 Associated Press All-Pro teams

Miami Dolphins News 1/13/23: Skylar Thompson’s time to shine - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill named 2022 First-Team All-Pro - The Phinsider

In his first season as a member of the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Tyreek Hill was named to the 2022 NFL All-Pro team as a first-team selection. He trailed only Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota...

Dolphins vs. Bills playoffs 2023: Jeff Wilson was acquired for this moment - The Phinsider

At the beginning of November, the Miami Dolphins made a move to acquire edge rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos, sending a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick, a 2025...

Miami’s Raheem Mostert, Tua Tagovailoa officially ruled out against the Buffalo Bills - The Phinsider

Mostert broke his thumb against the New York Jets

Miami Dolphins’ coach Mike McDaniel confirms that Skylar Thompson will start against Buffalo - The Phinsider

There is a chance that Teddy Bridgewater will be available.

After the Snap podcast: Blake Ferguson and Reid Ferguson review Week 16, cold weather football - The Phinsider

The fourth episode of After the Snap is released tonight at 8 p.m. ET. You can check it out here or on our Phinsider Podcast feed.

What It Will Take For The Dolphins To Win Sunday According To The Phinsider Faithful - The Phinsider

Earlier This week I asked the question, what do the Miami Dolphins have to do to pull off the upset over the Buffalo Bills in the upcoming playoff game this coming Sunday? Many of the faithful from...