The Splash Zone 1/12/23: Tua Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday’s game

When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills this Sunday in the playoffs, they will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tua has yet to be cleared from the concussion protocol and Mike McDaniel will probably start Skylar Thompson this weekend. This brings back memories of 2016 when Ryan Tannehill was injured and Matt Moore had to start at quarterback. The Dolphins are going to need to play their best football, and then some, if they want to come away with an upset this weekend.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Ruled Out for Buffalo Game - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa hasn't practiced since he sustained a concussion on Christmas Day

Dolphins at Bills

Miami Dolphins Aim to Make Team History During Uphill Climb in AFC Playoffs – NBC 6 South Florida

The odds are stacked against the Miami Dolphins as the team enters the NFL playoffs for the 2022 season this weekend. Thanks to a victory in the regular season...

Dolphins begin practice week without their top five offensive tackles and a starting guard

The Dolphins on Wednesday began practice for their playoff game without their top five offensive tackles and starting guard Liam Eichenberg, who played through an arm injury during the Jets game.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Why Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa now must face questions about concussions and his future

Miami's fortunes have risen and fallen on the back of its third-year quarterback, whose transformation once prompted chants of M-V-P but who also has been in the concussion protocol twice.

Miami Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson Ready to 'Have Fun' With Major Opportunity - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Skylar Thompson is in line to start at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins in their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills

Can Miami Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson Do The Impossible Against the Buffalo Bills?

The Miami Dolphins are heavy underdogs with seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson at quarterback in Sunday's Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Terron Armstead "working around the clock" to be able to play Sunday - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead has missed the last two games with a variety of injuries and he provided an update on his outlook for this week on Wednesday.

Dolphins' offensive line so decimated standout guard Robert Hunt played tackle

The Miami Dolphins have so, so many injuries, including potentially devastating ones on the offensive line. What to do now?

