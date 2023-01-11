The Splash Zone 1/11/23: Mike McDaniel accomplished what he was hired for

Last year at this time, Miami Dolphin fans were in the beginning phases of doing research on head coach candidates. The team and fans had to wait awhile, but Stephen Ross and Chris Grier settled on Mike McDaniel to lead this team. McDaniel was brought in to get this team back to the playoffs and get more out of quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. In year one with the team, McDaniel did just that, during this up and down season. The Dolphins faceoff against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday, which will be an uphill battle but it’s just nice to see the Dolphins in the postseason after so many years.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

A unique experience: Playoff-bound Dolphins players explain why McDaniel marriage worked

There were two multigame losing streaks, a litany of injuries at three critical positions (quarterback, offensive tackle, cornerback) and a concussion controversy that all could have torpedoed the rookie coach’s first season.

Dolphins at Bills

Dolphins focus on getting healthy ahead of Buffalo game - CBS Miami

Coach Mike McDaniel said all three of the quarterbacks on Miami's active roster are dealing with injuries

Dolphins film study: What Miami can learn from its first two meetings with the Bills

The Dolphins will have an abundance of film to peruse as they prepare for their wild-card round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Ranking the Quarterback Situation for All 14 NFL Playoff Teams – NBC10 Philadelphia

Which of the 14 NFL playoff teams have the best quarterback situations entering the postseason? Let’s rank them all ahead of wild card weekend.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/10/23: More injuries for the Dolphins - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Eighteen | A Redemption Story - The Phinsider

Jason Sanders sends the Dolphins to the postseason!

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 18 2022 - The Phinsider

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the offseason

Xavien Howard is the only player left from the Miami Dolphins 2016 playoff roster - The Phinsider

Plenty has changed since the Dolphins last made the playoffs.

Report: Florida State hiring Miami Dolphins’ defensive assistant Patrick Surtain as school’s secondary coach - The Phinsider

The former second-round pick spent one year with the Dolphins as a coach.

Phinsider Open Thread: What Do The Dolphins Need To Do To Upset The Bills? - The Phinsider

Understandably, our Miami Dolphins will go into their first playoff game in forever as underdogs. The Buffalo Bills are a two-score favorite, favored by 10.5 points as of this morning. Given the...