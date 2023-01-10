The Splash Zone 1/10/23: More injuries for the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have had their fair share of injuries this season and still have a playoff game to play this Sunday when they take on the Buffalo Bills. Against the New York Jets, running back Raheem Mostert left the game with a thumb injury and could possibly miss this weekends game. Mostert is the team’s leading rusher and had a field day against the Bills a few weeks ago. Right tackle Brandon Shell also left the game with a knee injury and will undergo an MRI to see if any damage was done to his knee.

Even beyond Tua, more offensive injuries hampering Dolphins. Updates on Mostert, Shell

With their starting quarterback’s status in serious doubt for Sunday’s playoff game, the Dolphins also are in serious danger of facing Buffalo without their leading running back, Raheem Mostert.

NFL Wild Card Round Previews: Analyzing Each Matchup from Seahawks/49ers to Cowboys/Buccaneers

The NFL Playoff Bracket is set, and the NFL has already scheduled every game. We provide a Wild Card preview to give you a first look.

Hamlin, Tua put focus on health and danger of the NFL as Dolphins at Bills opens playoffs | Opinion

The human body is a fragile thing and football wants to destroy it. Let’s start there.

Several Dolphins young high round picks show growth. Where they finished regular season

None of the Dolphins’ three 2020 first-round draft picks (injured Tua Tagovailoa and Austin Jackson, and benched Noah Igbinoghene) were in uniform on Sunday when Miami clinched a playoff spot against the Buffalo Bills. But don’t let that glass-half-empty factoid fool you.

Miami Dolphins announce 2022 team award winners

The Miami Dolphins today announced their team award winners for the 2022 regular season.

Miami Dolphins individual stats 2022 review: Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Here is how the players stacked up at the end of the 2022 regular season.

Tua Tagovailoa Update: Miami Dolphins Not Ruling Out QB1's Return for Playoff Game

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could return to practice as soon as Wednesday after progressing through the concussion protocol.

Miami Dolphins News 1/9/23: Jason Sanders kicks Dolphins to the playoffs



The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins Week 18 victory over the New York Jets - The Phinsider

The Dolphins are playoffs bound!

Dolphins Beat The Jets In Week 18 2023

In this weekly column, I outline 3 reasons why the Dolphins won or lost their previous game, and provide a short preview for next week’s game.

RAPOPORT: Raheem Mostert has broken thumb; status for Wild Card game in doubt - The Phinsider

According to a Monday report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert broke his thumb against the New York Jets on Sunday and his status for Miami’s Wild Card...