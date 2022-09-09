The Splash Zone 9/9/22: Dolphins Favored Over Patriots In Week 1

We are now two days away from the Miami Dolphins season opener when the New England Patriots come to town. The Dolphins beat the Patriots both times they met last year and it seems the Dolphins are favored to win again this Sunday. The Dolphins acquired plenty of talent this offseason, which should make them a better team. The Patriots may have made the playoffs last season, but there are still plenty of questions that need answered. Like how will Mac Jones perform in his second season with the Patriots uncertainty on the offensive coaching staff?

Miami Dolphins in Unfamiliar Position Against New England Patriots - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins are favored to defeat New England in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season

Mike McDaniel

McDaniel adds former Pro Bowlers to coaching staff. Why that matters to Dolphins players

The personalities of Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and his predecessor, Brian Flores, couldn’t be more different.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Is Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa set for breakout 2022 season? Sources weigh in | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Few quarterbacks are under as much pressure to perform in 2022 as the Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, who enters Year 3 with the best supporting cast of his young NFL career.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Why Miami Dolphins' Armstead Connected Tua And Brees -- And Why McDaniel Reminds Him Of Payton

Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead explains why it was important for him to connect Tua Tagovailoa and Drew Brees ahead of the 2022 season.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins CB Noah Igbinoghene in a Different Place in Third Season - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins CB Noah Igbinoghene is hoping to apply what he's learned from teammates Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, as well as coaches Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain

Dolphins 2022 Season

Dolphins eager to give another look to Igbinoghene, young linemen. Here’s why

We have learned a lot about Chris Grier during his six years and eight months as Dolphins general manager. He likes players from Power 5 schools, especially Georgia and Alabama. He likes versatile offensive linemen. He values late-round picks and has used them skillfully. He likes outside-the-box experiments at tight end.

Health of these Dolphins players is critical

The Miami Dolphins-New England Patriots Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Running back Chase Edmonds looks like a player to watch for the Miami Dolphins in Week 1

