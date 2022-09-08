The Splash Zone 9/8/22: What Are The Dolphins Strengths/Weaknesses?

Hopes are high among many Miami Dolphin fans as we are just a few days away from their week 1 game against the New England Patriots. The team was able to keep their defensive system in place while they overhauled the offense with some exciting additions. This might be the best Dolphins roster we have seen in a long time. In one offseason, the Dolphins wide receiver room became one of the best position groups on the team, compared to last season where Jaylen Waddle was the only real threat. The team may have also added Terron Armstead and Connor Williams along the line, but it is up to the young guys to step up and finally get this o-line fixed.

Grading the Dolphins’ 2022 roster. Where are the team’s strengths, weaknesses?

When Dolphins owner Stephen Ross last spoke to reporters in January, he praised the front office’s accumulation of young talent. Despite missing the playoffs by one win for the second consecutive season, Ross saw the team’s current state as a reboot — not a rebuild.

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head coach Mike McDaniel September 7 Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the key points of Mike McDaniel's media session before Miami Dolphins practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Many Think The Miami Dolphins Have A Good Team In 2022 -- But Does Mike McDaniel?

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel knows that after Week 1 against the New England Patriots, his team will either 'be crowned, or we suck.'

Dolphins Offense

Miami Dolphins Offense Preview: What Is the Ceiling? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have perhaps their most talented offensive group in several years

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Risk on special teams should make Dolphins think twice on Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle | Habib

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are the Dolphins' top two punt return men. It's also one of the most dangerous roles in the NFL. Is it worth the risk?

Dolphins Offensive Line

Football changed his life, ‘but this is just the beginning’ for Dolphins’ Robert Hunt

Forgive Robert Hunt if he can’t help but smile no matter how the Miami Dolphins’ line happens to be playing. A lot is going well for Hunt these days, especially compared to where everything began.

Armstead revitalized by fresh start, bullish on Dolphins’ line. And 10 Dolphins injured

For the first time in 10 years as a pro, Terron Armstead is not driving down a Louisiana highway to get to work.

Dolphins Defensive Line

‘Animated’? ‘Extra’? ‘Annoying’? Dolphins’ Wilkins puts it this way: ‘I’m very myself’

During the middle of one mid-August training camp practice, Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins played the role of antagonist — more so than usual.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard Looking for Repeat Against New England - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Cornerback Xavien Howard was a game-changer against the New England Patriots last season

Dolphins 2022 Season

Dolphins season preview: 10 questions — from Tua to Sanders— that will define Miami’s season

With a new coach and a much-needed infusion of some star talent, the Miami Dolphins are one of the biggest unknowns of the 2022-23 NFL season.

Ranking the Miami Dolphins season openers against the New England Patriots - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Dan Marino, Knowshon Moreno and Xavien Howard are among the Miami Dolphins players who have played the role of hero in a season opener against the New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins Week 1 Power Rankings Roundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins are being viewed heading into the 2022 season as a middle-of-the-pack team despite all their offseason acquisitions

