The Splash Zone 9/7/22: Predictions For Dolphins 2022 Season

We are four days away from the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots playing some actual football. It was a busy offseason for the Dolphins as they hired a new head coach in Mike McDaniel and traded for Tyreek Hill, one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Most fans seems to be excited for the upcoming season as the team has the potential to be a playoff team at the end of the regular season. So do you have any predictions for this season, like: “Tua Tagovailoa will throw for over 4000 yards”?

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

11 season predictions for 11 Dolphins position groups: Stars, flops and more

After countless practices in the spring and summer, the Dolphins have a feel for the team they can be in 2022. But each NFL season takes on a life of its own, with various twists and turns.

Mike McDaniel

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is goofy - CBS Boston

Mike McDaniel is a paradigm shifter. To say the least.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Exploring surprising issue with Dolphins’ Tagovailoa and where improvement is most needed

As we enter Week 1 of this season of judgment of Tua Tagovailoa, everybody knows the areas he must improve: pushing the ball down the field consistently, and making better decisions when facing a heavy pass rush.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Ready to Make a Difference on the Field - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill already has made an impact on the Miami Dolphins in the leadership area, but the time has come for him to show the difference he can make for the offense

Dolphins Roster

Miami Dolphins Week 1 Depth Chart Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tyreek Hill is listed as the first-team punt returner, while Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert both are listed as first-team running backs

Breaking Down the Miami Dolphins Practice Squad and Rules - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins officially finalized their opening 2022 practice squad

Dolphins 2022 Season

CBS’ Simms on Tagovailoa, Dolphins’ pickups and why he can envision them challenging Bills

A case could be made — and NBC’s Cris Collinsworth is among those who have made it — that the Buffalo Bills are the best team in the NFL.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins 2022 NFL season preview: How it’s going with Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert - The Phinsider

With the additions of offensive weapons like Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert, the Dolphins are ready to make a playoff run.

Miami Dolphins NFL season preview 2022: How it started with Brian Flores fired, Mike McDaniel hired - The Phinsider

The offseason began with the surprise firing of head coach Brian Flores and the hiring of Mike McDaniel.

Miami Dolphins News 9/6/22: Dolphins Believe In Young Cornerbacks - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins release Brennan Scarlett with an injury settlement - The Phinsider

Late Monday night, the Miami Dolphins released DE/LB, Brennan Scarlett, from IR with an injury settlement. The move opens the door for Scarlett to play again this year, either for the Dolphins or...

NFL Power Rankings 2022 Week 1 - The Phinsider

Over the last couple of seasons, Josh Houtz and I would conduct our weekly NFL Power Rankings in a draft style, alternating picks to select the team we best thought would win the Super Bowl. This...