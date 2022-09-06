The Splash Zone 9/6/22: Dolphins Believe In Young Cornerbacks

Things were looking alright for the Miami Dolphins cornerback room, even with Byron Jones unable to practice and ending up on the PUP list. Trill Williams was having a great camp and seemed like he slide right in with Xavien Howard and Nik Needham until Jones was healthy enough to play. But unfortunately, injuries happen and Williams would be lost for the season with a torn ACL. The team went out an signed veteran, Mackensie Alexander, but he ended up being lost for the season in his first preseason game with the team. There are still plenty of veteran corners out there, but the Dolphins have chosen to stick with the youth on their team.

Dolphins explain decision to bypass signing former Pro Bowl cornerbacks, stick with youth

During what most would describe as a highly successful offseason, the Dolphins have left themselves open to second-guessing in at least one key area: cornerback.

