The Splash Zone 9/5/22: Tyreek Hill Has Been Better Than Advertised

The Miami Dolphins knew they were getting a wide receiver who can take over a game at any time when they traded for Tyreek Hill. Behind the scenes though, Hill has been better than expected according to Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier. Hill goes 100% every practice which sets a great example for such a young Dolphins football team and ever since Hill got to Miami, he has done nothing but shed praise on Tua Tagovailoa.

The behind-the-scenes way that Tyreek Hill is even better than Miami Dolphins expected

The Dolphins knew they were getting a fast receiver in Tyreek Hill. What they didn't know is full speed is all he knows. It's rubbing off on teammates.

Miami Dolphins History Lesson: Head-Coaching Debuts - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Mike McDaniel will be looking to become the first head coach in 17 years to win his first season opener with the Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins History Lesson: Memorable Season Openers - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins will play their 57th season opener against the New England Patriots on Sept. 11 looking to add them to their list of memorable openers

Miami Dolphins News 9/3/22: All Eyes On Tua Tagovailoa - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Cornerback Conundrum: How will the Miami Dolphins manage without Byron Jones? - The Phinsider

It has been a tremendous offseason for the Miami Dolphins. Mike McDaniel has injected life into a franchise that has been searching for their next Don Shula for two and a half decades. Tyreek Hill...

Ask Phinsider: Taking your mailbag questions as opening week arrives - The Phinsider

The start of the 2022 NFL season is just about here. As we move into the opening week of the season, it is time for you to send in your questions for another edition of The Phinsider Mailbag. What...

Patriots to travel to Miami on Tuesday for Week 1 game against Dolphins - The Phinsider

The New England Patriots will head south to Miami early this week to try to acclimatize to the heat and humidity of South Florida.