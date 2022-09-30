The Splash Zone 9/30/22: Dolphins Fall to 3-1 After Loss To Bengals

The 3 game win streak was fun, but that sadly game to an end last night when the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. After a tough battle with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the Dolphins had a short week to prepare for this game and still had to travel. Nothing seemed to go right for the team and they just couldn’t make the plays to get the win. The Dolphins are going to have some extra time to rest up.

But the most important thing right now is the health of Tua Tagovailoa. We saw him sustain a reported back injury on Sunday and was cleared to play after going through the NFL concussion protocol. Last night, he took another big hit and there was no denying this time that he sustained a head injury and had to be taken to a local medical center. Thankfully he was discharged and would fly home with the team and is in the concussion protocol. You will not hear the end of this for awhile, as there is still an investigation going on about Sunday’s incident and there is going to be a ton of opinions on what went down this week.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Loss Overshadowed by Tua Tagovailoa Injury - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins suffered their first loss of the 2022 season after losing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a head/neck injury in the first half

Dolphins at Bengals

Bengals' victory overshadowed by injury to Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Miami Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday night, but a head and neck injury suffered by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the second quarter was the story of the game at Paycor Stadium.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa Injury Update: What We Know About Miami Dolphins' Scary Head Injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been rushed to a Cincinnati hospital after suffering a significant head and neck injury.

Dolphins Running Backs

‘He’s a tone-setter:’ Fullback Alec Ingold is anything and everything for Dolphins offense

On game day, Alec Ingold will receive frequent pointers on the sideline from running backs coach Eric Studesville.

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins LB Melvin Ingram Wins AFC September Award - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins' Xavien Howard chasing franchise interception record -- and current coaches

Will Xavien Howard surpass Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain among the Dolphins' all-time interceptions leaders -- even as they try to coach him up? Cameron Wolfe examines a unique relationship in Miami.

