The Splash Zone 9/3/22: All Eyes On Tua Tagovailoa

We are just a week away from some actual Miami Dolphins football and we will get a look at what this team may be capable of this season. Hopes are high among Dolphin fans and how far this team goes depends on the progress Tua Tagovailoa makes this season. The front office made it a point to surround the third year quarterback with more talent and hired a new head coach in Mike McDaniel, who they believe can get the best out of Tua.

Jason Jenkins

Jason Jenkins was a beloved father, husband, friend and extraordinary community leader on behalf of the Miami Dolphins. He passed away suddenly Saturday, Aug. 27, at the age of 47. There will be a public celebration of life in his honor 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Dolphins Running Backs

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert said his doctor called him ”the fastest-healing patient that he’s ever experienced.”

Dolphins Secondary

Former Division II standout Kader Kohou showed quickly that the NFL was not too big for him

