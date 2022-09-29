The Splash Zone 9/29/22: Dolphins at Bengals, Week 4 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to continue their winning streak when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals tonight. The Dolphins are coming off a huge win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but have to travel on short week. The Bengals are also coming off a big win over the New York Jets as it gave the Bengals their first win of the season. We are still not sure on whether or not Tua Tagovailoa will suit up for the game as he is dealing with that back injury he sustained against the Bills.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

The Miami Dolphins and Thursday Night Football - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will be looking for their third consecutive Thursday night victory when they face the Cincinnati Bengals to kick off Week 4

Dolphins at Bengals

Why Tyreek Hill is eager to face Eli Apple. And former Patriot offers warning to Dolphins

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Wednesday, on the eve of Miami’s game at Cincinnati (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime, Channel 39):

Mike McDaniel

Week 3 NFL Turning Point: How Mike McDaniel Used Buffalo's Tendencies Against Them On Go-ahead TD Drive

Mike McDaniel is already proving he can call plays at the NFL level. How did he set up the Dolphins go-ahead TD drive vs. the Bills in Week 3?

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins had plenty of doubters. They're the NFL's best story | FOX Sports

It wasn't long ago that Tua was the butt of a plethora of jokes. Now his Dolphins look like one of the league's best teams.

Joe Burrow: Tua Tagovailoa is playing well and it's exciting to see - ProFootballTalk

Thursday’s matchup between the Dolphins and Bengals will be the first time quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow square off in the pros.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is living up to expectations - SBNation.com

The Miami Dolphins are 3-0, and their quarterback is a huge reason why

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle Keeps Delivering - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle keeps justifying the Miami Dolphins' draft decision of 2021, if it's not already done

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/28/22: Where Do Dolphins Rank Heading Into Week 4? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 3 2022 - The Phinsider

Would ya looky here?

Tua was almost perfect against the Bills | Week 3 Film Analysis - The Phinsider

Tua was lighting it up against the Bills in the pass game. We jump into the all-22 film to break it down!

Dolphins vs. Bengals injury report: Tua Tagovailoa update for back, ankle injuries - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa met with the media on Tuesday, midway between the team’s Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills and their Thursday Night Football contest against the Cincinnati...

Dolphins fan confidence survey: How are you feeling about Miami, Tua Tagovailoa in Week 4? - The Phinsider

Are you confident in Tua Tagovailoa? Are the Dolphins headed in the right direction?

BreakingT releases another two Miami related shirts featuring Tyreek Hill and the Butt Punt - The Phinsider

I guess when you are one of the hottest teams in the league, are one of only two undefeated teams remaining, and are forcing people to take notice of you, people actually do begin to take notice of...

Who’s Got The Edge? Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals Preview - Week 4 - 2022 - The Phinsider

Welcome to Who’s Got The Edge, where I compare the Dolphins to their next opponent and explain which matchups will decide the game.

REPORT: WR River Cracraft promoted to Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster - The Phinsider

All Miami Dolphins WR River Cracraft does is catch touchdowns. No, seriously. Through three games with the Dolphins this season, Cracraft has two catches and they’ve both resulted in six points for...