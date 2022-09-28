The Splash Zone 9/28/22: Where Do Dolphins Rank Heading Into Week 4?

The Miami Dolphins sit at 3-0 and not only are they in first place in the AFC East, they are also the only remaining undefeated AFC team. They have a tough task ahead of them on Thursday when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a short week, they have to travel, and we still aren’t sure if Tua Tagovailoa will play or not. With an undefeated record, the Dolphins now sit near the top of many of the weekly power rankings. I cannot remember a time when the Dolphins were considered the top team in the NFL. Hopefully they keep up the momentum, because this season has been magical so far and it’s only the end of September.

Miami Dolphins Week 4 Power Rankings Roundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins are at or near the top of most national NFL power rankings following their victory against the Buffalo Bills

Dolphins Quarterbacks

The Very Latest On The Injury Status Of Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he was 'very optimistic' that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will play Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ryan Fitzpatrick opens up about 'difficult' Tua-Flores relationship

Ryan Fitzpatrick has played with Tua Tagovailoa and so who better to explain his growth under Mike McDaniel in 2022

Dolphins Tight Ends

Mike Gesicki playing a limited role in Dolphins' offense - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins put the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki this offseason despite questions about whether he’d fit in new head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense

Dolphins Defense

Dolphins film study: The change Miami’s defense made in the red zone against the Bills

The boxscore from the Dolphins’ Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills doesn’t lend much to believe Miami came away with a momentous 21-19 win.

Dolphins Special Teams

Dolphins special teams coach sees absolutely nothing funny about the butt punt - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins have been the butts of many jokes in the last couple days after punter Thomas Morstead kicked a ball directly into teammate Trent Sherfield’s backside late in Sunday’s game against the Bills.

