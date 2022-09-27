The Splash Zone 9/27/22: Dolphins Sit On Top Of The AFC At 3-0

The Miami Dolphins are the only AFC team to have not lost a football game so far in this young NFL season. For the past two weeks, the team had a miracle comeback against the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to the offense, and a hard fought defensive effort against the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday. The Dolphins are finding ways to win, lets see if they can keep it up against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s leadership style, Dolphins beat Bills - Sports Illustrated

Mike McDaniel knows some questioned his ability to lead an NFL locker room. After Miami gutted out another big win Sunday, it’s so far, so good.

Bills at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins 2022 Week 3 Snap Count Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Jevon Holland, Mike Gesicki and Nk Needham were among the Miami Dolphins with noteworthy playing time against Buffalo

The Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills Week 3 Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Revisiting the things to watch for the Dolphins-Bills battle at Hard Rock Stadium

Three Takeaways Miami Dolphins Week 3 vs Buffalo Bills NFL 2022

The Dolphins are 3-0 after taking down the Buffalo Bills and extending the winning streak at Hard Rock Stadium to eight games

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa's Availability For Dolphins Vs. Bengals In Doubt

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Monay would not commit to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back) playing against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins DB Jevon Holland With Full-Time Effort - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Second-year safety Jevon Holland emerging as a big-time leader for the Miami Dolphins

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 9/26/22: Dolphins Defense Bends, But Doesn’t Break, In Win Over Bills - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins vs. Bengals odds: TNF Week 4 opening with Miami underdogs - The Phinsider

Dolphins stand as the last undefeated team in the AFC and one of only three undefeated teams in the NFL. They still find themselves as underdogs for Week 4.

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins’ week three vanquishing of the Buffalo Bills - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are 3-0.

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill has his eyes set on Eli Apple and the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football - The Phinsider

"I owe you, boy!"

3 Reasons Why The Miami Dolphins Beat The Buffalo Bills In Week 3 - 2022 - The Phinsider

In this weekly column, I’ll outline 3 reasons why the Dolphins won or lost their previous game, and provide a short preview for next week’s game.

Cowboys v Giants Week 3 MNF picks, odds, live chat - The Phinsider

Our picks for Monday Night Football conclude Week 3.