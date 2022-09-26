The Splash Zone 9/26/22: Dolphins Defense Bends, But Doesn’t Break In Win Over Bills

It’s Monday morning and your Miami Dolphins are 3-0 and the only undefeated team in the AFC. The Dolphins offense was barely on the field against the Buffalo Bills, but it looked like it was going to be a shootout before Tua Tagovailoa was injured before halftime. That seemed to take the wind out of the offenses sails, even though Tua was back in for the second half. This was a defensive victory for the Dolphins as they kept a potent Bills offense in check. The Dolphins have a short week as they have to travel to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

