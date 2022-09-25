The Splash Zone 9/25/22: Bills at Dolphins, Week 3 Matchup

The undefeated Miami Dolphins will square off against the undefeated Buffalo Bills today at Hard Rock Stadium. For the Bills, they would love to prove that they can come away with a victory even though they are pretty banged up all around and will be missing a handful of key players when the game begins. For the Dolphins, they want to prove that they are one of the top teams in the league with a win today. The Bills are a powerhouse, but this is probably the best chance to get a win against a division rival.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins get litmus test in trying to snap 7-game skid vs. Bills - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

After adding high-profile players in the offseason, Miami has lofty goals, starting with winning the division. That means beating Buffalo.

Bills at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Memorable Victories Against Buffalo - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to end their seven-game losing streak against the Buffalo Bills when the teams battle at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 3

Tyreek Hill: 2-0 Dolphins vs. 2-0 Bills is going to be crazy, we're looking forward to it - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill can’t wait to face the Bills on Sunday.

Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills Week 3 Predictions Roundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will face the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Dolphins Make Moves Ahead of Buffalo Game - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins elevate two players from the practice squad for the game against the Buffalo Bills

The Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills Week 3 Five Biggest Storylines - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the things to watch for the Dolphins-Bills battle at Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills Complete Week 3 Preview and Prediction - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down all the details for the Miami-Buffalo game at Hard Rock Stadium

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/24/22: Previewing Bills/Dolphins Week 3 Showdown - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Bills vs. Dolphins: Week 3 preview of Buffalo’s Josh Allen, defense, odds - The Phinsider

Time for a closer look at the Buffalo Bills thanks to Buffalo Rumblings.

Bills vs. Dolphins: Miami elevates two from practice squad for Buffalo game - The Phinsider

The Dolphins pulled up two players from the practice squad for Week 3.

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins preview Week 3 2022: Stat leaders, TV coverage, online stream, more - The Phinsider

Getting you ready for Sunday’s Week 3 matchup.

Week 3 NFL Lines and Picks - The Phinsider

Welp, Week 2 was a swift kick in the shorts. In fact, it was hard to do much worse. 1-5 for the week, which makes for a 4-8 season mark. The win was the Dolphins, so I guess yay for that. Time...

Bills lose Micah Hyde for season - The Phinsider

Injuries are a part of the NFL, but you never want to see a major injury. While the Buffalo Bills are division rivals of the Miami Dolphins, the current Super Bowl favorite, and the Dolphins’...

Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner breaks down Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s 6 touchdowns vs. Baltimore — QB Confidential - The Phinsider

A must watch for all Dolphins Fans, IMHO!

Week 3 NFL Lines and Picks - The Phinsider

Welp, Week 2 was a swift kick in the shorts. In fact, it was hard to do much worse. 1-5 for the week, which makes for a 4-8 season mark. The win was the Dolphins, so I guess yay for that. Time...