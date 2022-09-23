The Splash Zone 9/23/22: Breaking Down The Buffalo Bills

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills will be facing off on Sunday and only one team will leave undefeated. The Dolphins haven’t had the best of luck with the Bills the past couple of seasons, so it’s understandable that the Dolphins are underdogs in this game. Plus the Bills are really, really good at football and an MVP candidate in Josh Allen at quarterback. The Bills are also a tad beat up on defense, especially in the secondary, which doesn’t bode well against a Dolphins team with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at receiver.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Buffalo Bills - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will look to move to 3-0 on the season against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday

The Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills Week 3 Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Examining fantasy football suggestions in the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills battle beyond obvious must-plays like Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs

NFL Week 3: Picks gone mad! Is the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game one of our five big upsets?

GREG COTE’S NFL WEEK 3 PICKS

Miami Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Is Full Of Style, Swag

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel isn't just 2-0. He's also undefeated in the world of fashion -- and his players love it.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa off to hot start: Dolphins QB amongst NFL passing leaders, joining Dan Marino in history books - CBSSports.com

Tagovailoa is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after two weeks of the season

How Tua and the Dolphins can take the offense to an even higher level | FOX Sports

As electric as Miami's offense looked on Sunday, Mike McDaniel can build a juggernaut with some tweaks, writes Henry McKenna.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins assistant on why a training camp standout hasn’t played in first two games

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were stars in training camp and to no surprise have led the Dolphins’ wide receivers through two games of the NFL season.

Miami Dolphins Putting Trust in River Cracraft - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins are staying patient with training camp standout Erik Ezukanma and fellow wide receiver River Cracraft has given them that option

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/22/22: Tua Tagovailoa Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Will I see the Bills vs Dolphins game? 2022 Week 3 television coverage map - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the only matchup of undefeated teams on the schedule. A game between an explosive team making noise and the Super Bowl favorite is usually a...