The Splash Zone 9/22/22: Tua Tagovailoa Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

For leading a historical comeback and for throwing six touchdowns, Tua Tagovailoa has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. It was an ugly first half for the Dolphins offense and defense against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. But the team rallied in the second half and the performance from Tua, the Dolphins stole a win away from a tough opponent and now sit at 2-0 for the season.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was recognized after tying a franchise record with his six touchdown passes against Baltimore

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel September 21 Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the key points of Mike McDaniel's media session before Miami Dolphins practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Your Brain is Designed to Distrust Tua: Let a Neurospecialist Teach You Why | by Daniel Martinez | Sep, 2022 | Medium

There’s a trend on social media you may have recently encountered; inversed videos of Tua Tagovailoa throwing as a righty. Predictably, below the tweets are countless of replies acknowledging how…

Encore Performance? Why History Suggests Tua Tagovailoa Will Light It Up Again In Week 3

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will likely never have another 6-touchdown, 469-yard day. That doesn't mean he can't play well against the Buffalo Bills.

The reevaluation of Tua Tagovailoa — is he the real deal?

After a six-touchdown performance, Tua Tagovailoa is quickly silencing the criticism.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his week two performance against the Baltimore Ravens - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins’ quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, turned in an historic performance for his spectacular game against the Baltimore Ravens in week two of the NFL season.

Dolphins Defense

Miami Dolphins Defense Should Get Help Against Buffalo This Time - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins defense slowed down Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense in the first half of both games last season

Bills at Dolphins

Breaking Down the First Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills Week 3 Injury Report - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Xavien Howard was among the Miami Dolphins players who did not practice Wednesday as he sat out with a groin injury

