The Splash Zone 9/20/22: Reactions To Tua Tagovailoa’s Week 2 Performance

If Tua Tagovailoa becomes one of best quarterbacks in the NFL, we will look at Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens as the starting point. Tua had a performance for the record books on Sunday, along with his two top receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. For one game, Tua may have quieted some doubters and what a performance it was.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

‘Tua has arrived:’ Answering all things Tua. National reaction, where he ranks, big jump

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is too polite to tell his doubters what they can do with the popular narratives about him — that he cannot throw deep, that he’s limited physically, that he isn’t a franchise quarterback.

Dolphins at Ravens

FMIA Week 2: Mike McDaniel’s 'F- You' Play Powers Dolphins' Comeback and How 49ers Adjust Without Trey Lance - ProFootballTalk

Peter King breaks down Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season that saw some major comebacks and huge offensive performances across the league.

Miami Dolphins 2022 Week 2 Snap Count Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Mike Gesicki, Andrew Van Ginkel and Zach Sieler were among the Miami Dolphins with noteworthy playing time against Baltimore

The Miami Dolphins-Baltimore Ravens Week 2 Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson and Tyreek Hill were among the players to watch in the Miami Dolphins-Baltimore Ravens matchup at M&T Bank Stadium and they all delivered in a big way

Inside the Numbers: Dolphins at Ravens – Week 2

Here’s a look into the team stats, individual metrics, milestones and more that fueled Miami’s Week 2 comeback on Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO.

‘We’ll Never Give Up’: Dolphins Send Message With Huge Win – NBC 6 South Florida

After playing perhaps the best game of his career in an amazing rally to win at Baltimore, Miami's Tua Tagovailoa deflected attention to his teammates.

Snap conclusions from Dolphins-Ravens: Who squeezed every bit of production from playtime?

Linebacker Sam Eguavoen saw limited action against the Ravens but certainly made the most of it.

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Ravens Week 2 Game - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 42-38 victory against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins WR Duo Living Up to the Hype - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle made NFL history during the Miami Dolphins' comeback victory at Baltimore in Week 2

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins O-Line Delivers, Now Gets a Boost - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins signed veteran offensive tackle Brandon Shell to their practice squad

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/19/22: Dolphins Pull Off Miracle Comeback Against Ravens - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week. - The Phinsider

QB1 has been nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week award after his 6 touchdown performance in Miami’s 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Now, he needs your vote! #FinsUp

NFL Week 2 winners picks 2022: Monday Night Football Titans vs. Bills, Vikings vs. Eagles - The Phinsider

Our winners picks for the two Monday Night Football games to conclude Week 2.

3 Reasons Why The Miami Dolphins Beat The Baltimore Ravens In Week 2 - 2022 - The Phinsider

In this weekly column, I’ll outline 3 reasons why the Dolphins won or lost their previous game, and provide a short preview for next week’s game.