The Splash Zone 9/2/22: Mike McDaniel Confident Jaylen Waddle Will Be Ready For Week 1

Jaylen Waddle has been held out of Miami Dolphins practice the past couple of weeks. Waddle also did not suit up at all this preseason and we are still not sure what sort of injury he is dealing with. During training camp, it was reported that he was wearing a sleeve on his right leg and the team just wanted to be cautious with their star second year receiver. Mike McDaniel met with the media yesterday and was asked about Waddle’s availability for week 1 against the New England Patriots. The Dolphins head coach is very confident Waddle will be out their with the team for the season opener next week.

Status Updates on Miami Dolphins stars Jaylen Waddle, Xavien Howard - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Head coach Mike McDaniel offered an encouraging progress report on second-year player Jaylen Waddle

Dolphins Team Captains

Tua Tagovailoa, Jevon Holland named Dolphins team captains for 2022 season

Tua Tagovailoa was the leading vote-getter as a Dolphins team captain, coach Mike McDaniel says. Other captains include Tyreek Hill and Jevon Holland.

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel September 1 Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the key points of Mike McDaniel's media session before Miami Dolphins practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Running Backs

Gaskin, Ahmed and how they survived the Dolphins’ bid to improve position. And Waddle news

Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, buddies and former teammates at the University of Washington, didn’t have a “Survivors” watch party Tuesday night.

Dolphins Offensive Line

What Dolphins OT Greg Little felt he needed to become his best

Dolphins offensive tackle Greg LIttle was once the 37th pick in an NFL Draft, but was traded for a seventh-round pick. Miami believes he can make a worthwhile contribution, if and when he's needed.

Dolphins Linebackers

New Dolphins LB Trey Flowers never gave up hope about finding a team for 2022

New Dolphins linebacker Trey Flowers says he's fine with being part of a rotation of edge defenders.

Dolphins Secondary

Byron Jones’ absence could create a ripple effect on defense. What the Dolphins can do

Throughout training camp, cornerback Byron Jones’ impending return from offseason leg surgery loomed over a defense otherwise aided by its continuity. As the team’s cornerback depth dwindled this summer, the importance of the veteran corner was magnified.

Dolphins Special Teams

Miami Dolphins Make Special Teams Switch - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins signed 11-year NFL veteran Justin Bethel to replace their former special teams captain

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/1/22: What Should Dolphins Do At Corner Without Byron Jones? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jevon Holland headline Miami Dolphins team captains for the 2022 NFL Season - The Phinsider

#FinsUp

Waddle Watch: Miami Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel, gives an update on Jaylen Waddle’s injury status - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, has raised some eyebrows recently regarding how much practice time the young player has missed while nursing a lower body injury. That injury doesn’t...