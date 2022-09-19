The Splash Zone 9/19/22: Dolphins Pull Off Miracle Comeback Against Ravens

I am still not sure what I witnessed yesterday as the Miami Dolphins fought back and defeated the Baltimore Ravens 42 - 38. I wrote this Dolphins team off in the third quarter, past teams would have folded over after that first half. But this team fought back and make the adjustments at the half to come out and pull out a miracle comeback. Tua Tagovailoa had the best game of his career and didn’t allow himself to get flustered by the two interceptions he threw. He remained poised and piloted the offense by throwing for 6 touchdowns. The Dolphins will take on the Buffalo Bills next week, who will be a very tough opponent.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins put rest of NFL on notice with epic comeback win over Ravens

The Dolphins stunned the Ravens with a comeback for the ages on Sunday. Judy Battista reports from Baltimore, where she finds a Miami team showing the kind of confidence — and firepower — it has long been missing.

Dolphins at Ravens

Miami Dolphins Stun Baltimore Ravens with Incredible Comeback - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have monster days to help the Miami Dolphins improve to 2-0 on the season

I’m sitting down, writing this article about an hour after Miami’s historic comeback against the Baltimore Ravens. My head is spinning. My heart is racing. My emotions are getting...

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Enjoys Spectacular Afternoon - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tied a Miami Dolphins record with his six touchdown passes in the victory against Baltimore

Waddle and Hill, a ‘Maserati’ and ‘McLaren’, just had one of the best games in NFL history

A few months ago, Tyreek Hill decided he and Jaylen Waddle were like a pair of sports cars: One was a Lamborghini, he said, and the other a Ferrari.

Dolphins vs. Ravens score, takeaways: Tua Tagovailoa tosses six TDs, Miami notches historic comeback in fourth - CBSSports.com

Tagovailoa helped stun the Ravens despite a game for the ages for Lamar Jackson

Was Ravens Victory A Career-Changing Win For Tua Tagovailoa?

Holy smokes, what a day it was for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins offense, huh?

Tua’s 6 TD passes lead miracle Dolphins win in a career-redefining performance for the ages | Opinion

The Miami Dolphins were down 35-14 entering the fourth quarter Sunday in Baltimore, headed to a brutal loss. That is when time stopped, and rewound. It was suddenly the mid-1980s again, and Dan Marino was throwing rockets and fireworks to the Marks Brothers, Clayton and Duper.

NFL Winners and Losers: Tyreek Hill trade has revived Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins

Tyreek Hill has transformed the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins-Baltimore Ravens Week 2 Complete Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the key moments from the Miami Dolphins' wild comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens

Dolphins vs. Ravens score, takeaways: Tua Tagovailoa tosses six TDs, Miami notches historic comeback in fourth - CBSSports.com

Tagovailoa helped stun the Ravens despite a game for the ages for Lamar Jackson

Miami Dolphins Produce a Comeback for the Ages - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins did something no other NFL team had done in more than a decade in their stunning victory at Baltimore

Miami Dolphins Stun Baltimore Ravens: The Five Biggest Plays - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the Miami Dolphins' 42-38 victory against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium

The 10 craziest stats from the Miami Dolphins’ wild, come-from-behind win in Baltimore

The Miami Dolphins’ stunning 42-38, come-from-behind win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday was one for the record books.

Tagovailoa Leads Historic Comeback to Beat Baltimore 42-38 on the Road

Tua Tagovailoa’s game-winning touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds left tied the second-largest comeback win in franchise history as the Miami Dolphins (2-0) erased a 21-point second-half deficit and outscored the Baltimore Ravens 28-3 in the f

Who’s hot, who’s not after the Dolphins’ comeback win over the Ravens

The Miami Dolphins won one of the wildest games of the young 2022-23 NFL season Sunday when they rallied from 21 down in the fourth quarter to beat the Baltimore Ravens, 42-38, at M&T Bank Stadium.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa Shows Dolphins Are Force To Be Reckoned With

Tua Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to an epic comeback against the Ravens on Sunday with the help of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Miami Dolphins Stun Baltimore Ravens: The Most Signficant Part Of Tua Tagovailoa's Historic Day

Tua Tagovailoa did more than tie the Miami Dolphins record for touchdowns in a game Sunday. He added his team's name to the list of legit title contenders.

Was Ravens Victory A Career-Changing Win For Tua Tagovailoa?

Holy smokes, what a day it was for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins offense, huh?

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Enjoys Spectacular Afternoon - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tied a Miami Dolphins record with his six touchdown passes in the victory against Baltimore

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Waddle and Hill, a ‘Maserati’ and ‘McLaren’, just had one of the best games in NFL history

A few months ago, Tyreek Hill decided he and Jaylen Waddle were like a pair of sports cars: One was a Lamborghini, he said, and the other a Ferrari.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Dolphins and Ravens week 2: How to watch, live stream, odds, more - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are set to face the Baltimore Ravens as the NFL’s Week 2 schedule resumes Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins are looking to win their second-straight game of the year and their...

Miami Dolphins News 9/18/22: Dolphins at Ravens - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL winners picks for Week 2 of the 2022 season - The Phinsider

We have picked every game for our season-long pool, including the Dolphins-Ravens matchup in Baltimore.

Miami Dolphins LB Channing Tindall doubtful to suit up against the Baltimore Ravens - The Phinsider

Early Sunday morning, Miami Dolphins LB Channing Tindall’s status for Miami’s game against Baltimore was changed to DOUBTFUL due to an illness that the young linebacker is apparently dealing with.

Dolphins vs. Ravens: Connections in Week 2 2022 - The Phinsider

Taking a closer look at all of the connections between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.

Previewing the Miami Dolphins Week 2 matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens — Phinsider Radio: A Miami Dolphins podcast - The Phinsider

On Friday, Jake and I recorded our preview episode for today’s week two matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is at 1 PM EDT, but there are a few hours between now and...

Dolphins vs. Ravens final score and immediate reactions - The Phinsider

The Dolphins made the improbable happen with a 28-point fourth quarter.

Dolphins fan reaction following comeback win over Ravens - The Phinsider

You may still be trying to catch your breath after the Miami Dolphins put up 28 points in the fourth quarter to come back for the win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. Maybe you have...

NFL Week 3 odds: Bills vs. Dolphins open with Miami home underdogs - The Phinsider

Buffalo opens as a favorite over Miami, but maybe not as big a favorite as expected.

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins’ historic week two comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens - The Phinsider

Where to start?!