The Splash Zone 9/17/22: Previewing Dolphins/Ravens Week 2 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will be on the road as they take on the Baltimore Ravens tomorrow. The Ravens are going to be a tough team to be, even though the Dolphins ended up winning last season’s matchup. The Dolphins defense absolutely smothered Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense last year and as much as I’d like to believe they’ll do it again, I more than certain the Ravens will have a different plan of attack on offense this time around.

Miami Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Baltimore Ravens - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will look to move to 2-0 on the season against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday

Dolphins Offensive Line

A position switch the Dolphins are thrilled with. And Dolphins, Ravens injury updates

Miami Dolphins RT Austin Jackson to go on short-term injured reserve

MIAMI GARDENS - The Miami Dolphins are placing starting right tackle Austin Jackson on short-term injured reserve after he hurt his right ankle against the Patriots.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler remains one of Dolphins' most underrated players

Sieler has consistently been one of the Dolphins’ most underrated players since coming to Miami in 2019 after being waived by the Baltimore Ravens.

Miami Dolphins News 9/16/22: Can The Dolphins Defense Contain Lamar Jackson Again? - The Phinsider

Three themes to consider when watching Miami’s Mike McDaniel call plays - The Phinsider

McDaniel didn’t seem overwhelmed when calling plays for the first time.

Fans remain confident in Miami Dolphins headed into Week 2 at Baltimore Ravens - The Phinsider

Madden 23 Player Ratings: Which Miami Dolphins players saw their ratings go up after Week 1’s win over the New England Patriots - The Phinsider

The latest Madden 23 roster update is officially available, and several of Miami’s key players have seen their ratings adjusted. Below is a list of every change made to the Dolphins roster as of...

Miami Dolphins left tackle Austin Jackson is heading to Short-Term IR. Terron Armstead questionable for Sunday vs. Baltimore Ravens - The Phinsider

The 2020 1st round selection is heading to the short-term injured reserve.

Who are the 2022 Miami Dolphins? Despite their win Sunday, there is much more to learn. Brandon Jones, Jovan Holland, and Mike McDaniel - The Phinsider

Miami’s Defense is the only unit that stood out as an elite strength. Many questions still need to be answered this weekend in Baltimore.

Who’s Got The Edge? Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens Preview - Week 2 - 2022 - The Phinsider

Welcome to Who’s Got The Edge, where I compare the Dolphins to their next opponent and explain which matchups will decide the game.

5 Things to Watch for Miami Dolphins against Baltimore Ravens in 2022 Week 2 - The Phinsider

As the NFL’s Week 2 schedule arrives, the Miami Dolphins are traveling to Maryland to face the Baltimore Ravens. The Dolphins are looking to move to 2-0 on the year and make it two straight wins...

Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens release final injury reports ahead of week two showdown - The Phinsider

The Ravens’ banged up secondary will be tested on Sunday.