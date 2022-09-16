The Splash Zone 9/16/22: Can The Dolphins Defense Contain Lamar Jackson Again?

When the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens squared off last season, the Dolphins were in a major slump. The offense was a mess and the defense was not living up to standards. It seemed like it was a going to be an easy victory for the Ravens but we know how this story goes. The Dolphins defense smoothened Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense and thanks to some great play from Tua Tagovailoa off the bench, the Dolphins came away with the upset. So can the Dolphins replicate their success from last season against the Ravens on Sunday?

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Can Miami Dolphins contain Ravens' Lamar Jackson second-straight season?

The Dolphins upset the Ravens last season thanks to 4 sacks of Lamar Jackson, but the Baltimore quarterback out of Boynton Beach High is healthy now.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa is 7-1 against Super Bowl-winning coaches, faces John Harbaugh next - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had the number of some of the NFL’s best coaches.

Tua draws more praise, some skepticism from national pundits. Dolphins coaches weigh in

You turn on your TV and you’re likely to see someone trying to sell you car insurance. Or talking about Tua Tagovailoa.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland eyes 2022 breakout: ‘I do want offenses to fear me’

After a promising first season, Jevon Holland is looking to make a big leap in 2022. Cameron Wolfe provides an inside look at the Dolphins safety’s quest to become one of the most feared defenders in the NFL.

Miami Dolphins Vs. Baltimore Ravens: This Under-the-radar Safety Is The X Factor For Miami

Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones looks to continue impressing near the line of scrimmage Sunday against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Dolphins 2022 Season

Shocking statistic for Dolphins' last 36 games revealed | Schad

Shocking statistic for Dolphins' last 36 games revealed

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/15/22: Dolphins Could Be Without Both Starting Tackles Against Ravens - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

A look at Tyreek Hill’s Week One Miami Dolphins debut vs. the New England Patriots | FILM - The Phinsider

Throughout the 2022 NFL season, I will be posting All-22 clips on my Twitter account and Youtube channel showcasing some of the more intriguing performances each and every week. This week, I will...

Miami Dolphins Depth Being Tested Early: Do They Have Any Answers For Their First Real Test? Armstead, Little, Jackson, Williams, Hunt. - The Phinsider

The 2022 Miami Dolphins have plenty of talent throughout the roster. But do they have enough rostered talent along the offensive line come Sunday?

NFL Week 2 winners picks 2022: Thursday Night Football - The Phinsider

Tonight is the kickoff to Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. I am not sure how we are already into the second week of the year, but it is already upon us. How does it take 26 years to get from the S...