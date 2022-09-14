The Splash Zone 9/14/22: Where Do The Dolphins Rank After Week 1?

The Miami Dolphins were ranked as a middle of the pack team heading into the season under Mike McDaniel in his first year as a head coach. After only one victory, the Dolphins were one of the bigger risers in the power rankings. The team had a great victory over the New England Patriots, but they have a tough test ahead of them these next three games.

The Miami Dolphins made a sizable jump following their impressive victory against New England in the season opener

Dolphins film study: What stood out in Mike McDaniel’s coaching debut

If first-year Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has it his way, his offense’s Week 1 performance against the New England Patriots will be the worst of the season, sending the foundation for a series of outings that progressively improve.

How rookie tight end Tanner Conner overcame odds to make the Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster

You can pick any one of a number of reasons why rookie Tanner Conner is the most surprising breakthrough story on this Dolphins 53-man roster.

Previewing Dolphins-Ravens: A Baltimore reporter on Miami’s Week 2 opponent

What do you need to know about the Baltimore Ravens, the Dolphins’ Week 2 opponent? The Miami Herald asked Jonas Shaffer, a Ravens beat reporter for the Baltimore Sun, three questions about the matchup.

