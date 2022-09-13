The Splash Zone 9/13/22: Dolphins Defense Comes Up Big In Win Over Patriots

The Miami Dolphins are a defensive team, until proven otherwise according to Mike McDaniel. McDaniel had a chance to clean house when he came to Miami, but he decided that Josh Boyer was the right guy to lead the Dolphins defense. Last season, the defense got off to a very slow start and didn’t get back to form until half way through the year. Players have said that Boyer has made it an emphasis to not start out slow again. Until the offense can get comfortable, the Dolphins defense is going to be the backbone of this team.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Here’s what changed — and didn’t — with Boyer here and Flores gone. Dolphins offer insight

In deciding to stick with most of the same defensive personnel and this same defensive coordinator, the Dolphins told us two things without specifically saying it this past spring:

Patriots at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins 2022 Week 1 Snap Count Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Myles Gaskin, Mike Gesicki, Kader Kohou and Zach Sieler were among the Miami Dolphins with noteworthy playing time against New England

The Miami Dolphins-New England Patriots Week 1 Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill were among the key figures to watch in the Miami Dolphins' season opener against the New England Patriots

No celebrating on Monday ‘shows the growth' of Dolphins, LB Elandon Roberts says

Mike McDaniel and Elandon Roberts were happy to see that the Dolphins weren't celebrating anymore a day after the 20-7 win over the Patriots.

Three Takeaways Miami Dolphins Week 1 vs New England Patriots NFL 2022

The Dolphins were one of five teams to secure a double-digit victory in Week 1 thanks in large part to these three key elements

Inside the Numbers: Dolphins vs. Patriots – Week 1

The Miami Dolphins began their 2022 season by picking up a key divisional win over the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Two areas of needed growth for Tua and how he did in those. And Dolphins personnel notes

In his first regular-season game playing for Mike McDaniel, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t perfect but improved dramatically in one key area that has been a shortcoming and improved somewhat in another.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins Already Reaping Benefits of Tyreek Hill Trade – NBC 6 South Florida

Tyreek Hill's success with Kansas City made it easy to imagine the impact he'd make on this new team.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/12/22: Dolphins Defeat Patriots In Mike McDaniel’s Coaching Debut - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins’ Week One victory against the New England Patriots - The Phinsider

Hey, football... WELCOME BACK!

Dolphins vs. Ravens NFL Week 2 opening odds - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins came away with the 20-7 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, opening the season with a victory over a division rival. Heading into Week 2, the Dolphins are facing another...

3 Reasons Why The Miami Dolphins Beat The New England Patriots - Week 1 - 2022 - The Phinsider

In this weekly column, I’ll outline 3 reasons why the Dolphins won or lost their previous game, and provide a short preview for next week’s game.

Tua Tracker: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa leads Miami Dolphins to 20-7 win over the New England Patriots - The Phinsider

Tua joins John Elway as the only quarterback in NFL history to begin his career 4-0 vs. Bill Belichick

NFL Week 1 expert picks: Broncos vs. Seahawks Monday Night Football - The Phinsider

The final winners picks for Week 1 as the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks face off on Monday Night Football.