The Splash Zone 9/12/22: Dolphins Defeat Patriots In Mike McDaniel’s Coaching Debut

For the fourth straight time, the Miami Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots 20 - 7 yesterday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins defense made plenty of plays to keep the team in the game as there were plenty of players who stepped up. Brandon Jones continues to be one of the best blitzing safeties in the league and what a debut for the undrafted rookie, Kader Kohou.

Offensively, there are some things to clean up. Listen, it was week 1 and there is going to be plenty of things to improve on. But the Dolphins run game was not great and while Tua Tagovailoa’s stat line was pretty good, there are some throws he’s definitely going to want back. However, a win is a win, especially week 1. Time to focus on improving.

