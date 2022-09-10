The Splash Zone 9/10/22: Previewing Patriots/Dolphins Week 1 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will be facing off against an AFC East rival in the New England Patriots tomorrow at Hard Rock Stadium. Expectations are high for the Dolphins after an offseason that saw the team add superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill and a great left tackle in Terron Armstead. Mike McDaniel has a tough task ahead of him in his first official game as a head coach as he has to outduel Bill Belichick. The Dolphins seem to be favored, but never underestimate the Patriots, or any opponent for that matter.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: New England Patriots - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will open their 2022 season against a New England team coming to Hard Rock Stadium with some major questions

Patriots at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins-New England Patriots Final Week 1 Injury Report - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have five players listed as questionable for their season opener against the New England Patriots

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel September 9 Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the key points of Mike McDaniel's media session before Miami Dolphins practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Tight Ends

No such thing as too many tight ends when it comes to the Miami Dolphins

Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long, Cethan Carter, and Tanner Conner are in an environment of "positive peer pressure" as they learn a new system.

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips Ready to Pull Out New Tricks - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Jaelan Phillips is coming off a record-setting season for the Miami Dolphins, but his focus for 2022 is on all-around improvement and not stats

Dolphins 2022 Season

What 13 national voices are saying about the Miami Dolphins, Tagovailoa and their chances

Feedback on the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa from 13 national analysts entering the season:

How the Miami Dolphins’ very good 2021 draft could become one for the ages

The Dolphins’ 2021 draft — headlined by Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips and Jevon Holland — already has secured a spot on any list of general manager Chris Grier’s greatest hits.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/9/22: Dolphins Favored Over Patriots In Week 1 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Terron Armstead connects Drew Brees with Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa - The Phinsider

Coming out of college at the University of Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa received copious amounts of praise for his stellar play as a member of the Crimson Tide. Many, because of his short stature and...

Patriots vs Dolphins Week 1 preview: Taking a closer look at New England with Pats Pulpit - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots on Sunday to open the 2022 NFL regular season. For the third straight year, these two teams will meet in Week 1, moving to Miami after two years in...

Miami Dolphins release final injury report ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the New England Patriots - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins released their final injury report of the week on Friday - just two days before their week one contest against the New England Patriots.

PHINSIDER RADIO | Previewing the Miami Dolphins Week 1 matchup vs. Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots - The Phinsider

#FINSUP