The Splash Zone 9/1/22: What Should Dolphins Do At Corner Without Byron Jones?

The Miami Dolphins had to make a decision on what to do with Byron Jones on Tuesday and the decision was to place the veteran cornerback on the PUP List. The hope was that Jones would be ready to go week 1 after getting surgery on his Achilles over the offseason. Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel did not want to rush Jones back, so he will be shut down for at least the first four weeks of the regular season. So what does the team do at cornerback till Jones gets back?

What Now at Cornerback Without Jones? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will have to play their first four regular season games without starting cornerback Byron Jones

Mike McDaniel

The life story of Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: always different, always challenged, never satisfied | Dave Hyde – The Denver Post

Before meeting Mike McDaniel, the smallest, funniest and most over-educated Miami Dolphins coach, you need to walk down a hallway. It’s in his great-grandmother’s home.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins find their No. 3 tackle. And notes from first media day in locker room since 2019

The Dolphins’ search for a No. 3 offensive tackle has ended, at least for now, with a player already here for the past year.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins coordinator Josh Boyer has eye for defensive back gems | Schad

The Dolphins have defensive backs from Texas A&M Commerce, Western Carolina, UTEP and Northern Iowa. DC Josh Boyer is the connecting link.

