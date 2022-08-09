The Splash Zone 8/9/22: How Concerning Are The High Snaps From Connor Williams?

When the Miami Dolphins signed Connor Williams, the belief was the he would just slide right into the left guard spot. But Mike McDaniel and the coaching staff believe that Williams would be better suited as a center. It’s been evident since the start of training camp that there is an issue with the exchange from center to quarterback with Williams. Shotgun snaps seem to be a problem as he has been snapping the ball a tad too high, but not sailing over the quarterbacks. Let’s hope with a little more practice, Williams can fix his high snapping issues.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

What's with the high snaps in Dolphins practice (and how concerning are they)?

The Dolphins have seen their share of errant shotgun snaps in training camp. They say it's to be expected after Connor Williams moved to center.

Dolphins Preseason

Here's what and who we'll be watching for at Dolphins-Bucs practice

The Dolphins should get a lot out of joint practices with the Bucs. These practices are generally far more valuable than actual preseason games.

Notable developments reflected in Miami Dolphins’ first depth chart of preseason

The Miami Dolphins released their first depth chart of the Mike McDaniel era, in advance of Saturday’s preseason game at Tampa Bay, and there were several notable details:

Dolphins Offense

Miami Dolphins Offense Training Camp Progress Report - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been standouts so far this summer, but what about the rest of the Miami Dolphins offense?

Dolphins Quarterbacks

To continue to shine, Tua needs Dolphins to master new techniques, attack approach |Schad

Mike McDaniel is installing a proven offense. But it takes some time to get a hang of. Tua Tagovailoa has looked good. But he'll need this help.

Tua Tagovailoa under more intense microscope in Miami | FOX Sports

Supporters and critics continue to dissect everything Tua Tagovailoa does in camp. Henry McKenna explains why the Dolphins QB gets so much scrutiny.

It's now or never for Tua Tagovailoa in Miami after this Dolphins offseason

Year 3 will tell us a lot about Tagovailoa, whether he excels with a roster and system that seemingly cater toward his strengths — or if the Dolphins renew their search for a replacement sooner rather than later.

Dolphins Running Backs

Mike McDaniel pleased with 'fierce' competition among Dolphins RBs: 'I'm very, very happy with that room' - CBSSports.com

The Dolphins have plenty of running backs who can take the bulk of the carries

How Dolphins’ top four running backs compare in various ways. And the Michel/Gaskin battle

What has become clear, through 10 days of training camp, is that Chase Edmonds looks poised to become the Dolphins’ lead running back. He’s fast, hits the hole quickly and has capably adapted to the team’s wide zone scheme, which is new for him.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Report: Miami Dolphins Shopping Wide Receivers - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins reportedly have contacted teams around the league in an effort to move Preston Williams and/or Lynn Bowden Jr.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/8/22: Notes From Dolphins Training Camp Practice #10 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins visit with trio of offensive lineman with center Michael Deiter sidelined with injury - The Phinsider

With center Michael Deiter sidelined with a foot injury, the Miami Dolphins worked out a trio of offensive lineman on Sunday.

Mike McDaniel happy with running backs group, letting position battle work itself out - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins struggled to run the ball in 2021, finishing 30th in yards per game (92.2) and 31st in yards per rush (3.5). To change that in 2022, the team has reworked the offensive line and...

Miami Dolphins release first depth chart ahead of Saturday’s week one preseason matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins released their first depth chart of the 2022 NFL preseason a short time ago. And although everything should be taken with a grain of salt this early on, there were a few...