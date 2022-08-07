The Splash Zone 8/7/22: Notes From Dolphins Training Camp Practice #9

It’s starting to sound like a broken record, but it seems every practice Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle are making big plays. At yesterday’s Miami Dolphins training camp practice, it was Waddle who was making the plays. Hill and Waddle bring plenty of speed to the table and should give opposing defenses headaches during the regular season.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Waddle, two young DBs make big plays in Dolphins training camp Day 9. Notes and highlights

Day 9 of Miami Dolphins training camp featured interceptions from two young defensive backs trying to forge their place in the league, an up and down day from Tua Tagovailoa and excellence from Jaylen Waddle.

Dolphins Training Camp

Miami Dolphins training camp Practice 9 recap

A loud crowd welcomed the Dolphins to the practice field Saturday. Quarterbacks received their share of the love.

The buzz on rookie QB Skylar Thompson. And what Armstead hopes to do for first time

One high priority for any rookie quarterback - heck, any quarterback - is avoiding egregious mistakes.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins practice observations: The next step in Tua Tagovailoa's development

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had several excellent days of practice in training camp. But he's also had occasional days like he had Saturday.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

How Wes Welker was boosted by Mike McDaniel's tape-teaching methods | Schad

Wes Welker's entire outlook on how to teach changed after he met Mike McDaniel in San Francisco. It was a no-brainer to follow him to Miami.

One trait the Dolphins’ top receivers share from 2021. And why it likely changes in 2022

Through the first two weeks of Dolphins training camp, it’s been established that the team has a receiving tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle whose speed rivals any other duo in the NFL.

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Explains Why He'll Keep Talking the Talk - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was back at practice Saturday and afterward talked about confidence, the Tampa practices and new teammate Jaylen Waddle

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/6/22: Tyreek Hill Continues To Impress - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins training camp 2022: Twitter updates from practice nine - The Phinsider

Running late this morning, so not a lot of intro to today’s article. The Miami Dolphins are back on the practice field this morning for their ninth practice of the 2022 training camp. Today’s...

Terron Armstead, Miami’s new left tackle, praises the team’s defensive line - The Phinsider

The Dolphins got to opposing quarters 48 times in 2022.