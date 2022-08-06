The Splash Zone 8/6/22: Tyreek Hill Continues To Impress

The Miami Dolphins were back at practice yesterday as the team had Thursday off. When the Dolphins last practice on Wednesday, Tyreek Hill got a veterans day off and was able to sit out practice. Yesterday he continued to show why he is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. It’s starting to sound like a broken record, but he hasn’t had one bad practice yet according to reports.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Tyreek Hill stands out again at Day 8 of Dolphins training camp. Notes and highlights

Day 8 of Dolphins training camp featured more excellence from Tyreek Hill, the defensive line having the edge on the offensive line for another day and sharp throws from Teddy Briddgewater.

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Camp Day 10: Mike McDaniel Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the key points of Mike McDaniel's media session before Miami Dolphins practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins Sign Running Back Chase Edmonds 5 Things to Know and Stats

The Dolphins add 25-year-old Chase Edmonds to the backfield, who is coming off a career-year in 2021

Alec Ingold: Dolphins' Under-The-Radar Secret Weapon

Alec Ingold, an undrafted free agent from the 2019 NFL Draft cycle, has been a delight to watch thus far in training camp.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead Aiming for Complete Season - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Veteran offensive tackle Terron Armstead keeps moving in the right direction for the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season

Dolphins Defensive Line

Dolphins’ ‘real active’ defensive front making presence felt in training camp

It was as if Terron Armstead had the Dolphins’ roster printed in front of him.

Dolphins Training Camp

Miami Dolphins Training Camp: Practice 8 recap

The Dolphins have a few practices left before they head to Tampa for joint practices and the preseason opener.

Day 8 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

After a well-earned day off the Dolphins were back on the practice field as the defense came to play despite some big plays from the offense

Slim and fast: Dolphins get leaner in attempt to fit into Mike McDaniel's system

Raekwon Davis isn't snacking. Rob Hunt actually is eating his greens. It's all part of the Dolphins' plan to get leaner for Mike McDaniel's system.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/5/22: Braylon Sanders Impressing At Training Camp - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins training camp 2022: Twitter updates from practice eight - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins return from their off day on Thursday to get back on the practice field today.

Dolphins make punter moves; waive Tommy Heatherly, sign Sterling Hofrichter - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins announced today they have waived punter Tommy Heatherly and signed punter Sterling Hofrichter, as per the team’s official website.