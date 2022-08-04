The Splash Zone 8/4/22: Notes From Dolphins Practice #7

Tyreek Hill had a rest day yesterday at Miami Dolphins training camp, meaning the defense had an easier time out on the field and it gave some wide receivers a chance to step up. A name that has been popping up lately has been rookie 4th round pick Erik Ezukanma, who has been making plenty of plays at practice the past couple of days. Defensively, they got after the quarterbacks today with plenty of pressures and sacks.

Pass rushers, three rookies on offense impress on Day 7 of Dolphins camp. All the details

As part of a maintenance program, three of the Dolphins’ best offensive players - Terron Armstead, Tyreek Hill and Chase Edmonds - sat out team drills during Day 7 of Dolphins practice, though none is injured.

Stephen Ross

NFL punishes Dolphins for tampering: Closer look at penalties, timing

A deeper look at what the NFL's investigation found, and the ripple effects it might have on some of the other off-field issues NFL is confronting.

Bruce Beal played no small role in the Dolphins' tampering. Is he fit to own club? | Habib

Bruce Beal, fined $500,000 by the NFL for tampering with Tom Brady, is the designated successor to Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. Should he be?

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: 'I think the team's all-in with me'

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked Wednesday about Miami's pursuit of Tom Brady as detailed in the findings of an investigation into the organization regarding integrity to the game violations.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins, Preston Williams Appear Destined For Split

It appears unlikely that Preston Williams will even make the Dolphins at the end of the summer.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins activate Elijah Campbell off NFI - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins activated defensive back Elijah Campbell off the non-football injury list Wednesday, the team announced.

Dolphins Training Camp

Miami Dolphins Camp 2022 Day 8: Practice Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins practice highlights included a strong day for rookie Erik Ezukanma and Teddy Bridgewater having the best quarterback performance of the day

Tua Tagovailoa, ex-Flores lieutenant asked about Miami Dolphins' tampering scandal

Fallout continues from the NFL's bombshell announcement Tuesday, which found that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross improperly recruited Tom Brady.

Wednesday Miami Dolphins Notebook: QB News, Smythe's Perspective, Big Props for Rookie, and More - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins won't face Tom Brady in their preseason opener and now might not face Deshaun Watson in the regular season either

Day 7 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

The defense bit back with an impressive showing across the board despite some splash plays from the offense

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/3/22: Notes From Dolphins First Padded Practice - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Dolphins activate Elijah Campbell from Non-Football Injury list - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday morning the activation of defensive back Elijah Campbell from the non-football injury list. Campbell has been medically cleared for practice and will be able...

Miami Dolphins training camp 2022: Twitter updates from practice seven - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are back on the practice field for the seventh time during their 2022 training camp. Today’s practice is again open to the public, the third of eight workouts fans will get to...

OPINION: No Tom Brady? No Sean Payton? No problem for the Miami Dolphins. - The Phinsider

You’ve heard the old saying, "It’s better to be lucky than good." Well, for many, many years now, the Miami Dolphins have mostly been neither lucky, nor good. When the team has been good enough to...