The Splash Zone 8/31/22: Dolphins Trim Roster Down To 53

The Miami Dolphins had to have their roster trimmed down toe 53 by 4 p.m. yesterday. Early yesterday morning, the team announced that they released wide receiver Lynn Bowden, who has been a fan favorite but there was just too much depth in the Dolphins receiver room. Among other moves, the team placed Byron Jones on the PUP List, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the season.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., tackle Larnel Coleman, wide receiver River Cracraft, offensive lineman Kellen Diesch, linebacker Cameron Goode, linebacker Porter Gustin, defensive tackle Benito Jones, off

Dolphins Roster

Who made the Dolphins’ initial 53-man roster? A breakdown of each position

The Dolphins trimmed their roster to 53 players ahead of the NFL’s 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline. Here’s a breakdown of each position group. Rookies are denoted with an asterisk.

Cuts Are Done -- Have The Miami Dolphins Constructed A Championship Roster?

The Miami Dolphins have more talent in recent memory. But did Chris Grier do enough to put them in position to finally compete for a championship?

Ranking the 10 Biggest Miami Dolphins Roster Moves - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Byron Jones, Solomon Kindley, Sony Michel were among the biggest names involved in the Miami Dolphins' roster moves to get down to the 53-player limit

Mike McDaniel

Quick hits from Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel at Miami Dolphins’ post-cut press briefing

Quick hits from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. Dolphins press conference with general manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel:

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Reloaded at WR, Dolphins have no room for Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden

Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden have talent but their talents won't be utilized in South Beach.

Dolphins Secondary

With Byron Jones Out Four Weeks, Eric Rowe Could Be A Dolphins Chess Piece

With Dolphins CB Byron Jones out for the first four weeks of the season, Eric Rowe could be as big of a factor as Keion Crossen or Noah Igbinoghene.

