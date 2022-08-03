The Splash Zone 8/3/22: Notes From Dolphins First Padded Practice

Off the field, it was a terrible day for the Miami Dolphins and their fans. On the field however, the team had a pretty good practice.

During practice it was announced that the NFL would be punishing the Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Peyton by taking away their 2023 first round pick and a 2024 third round pick along with other punishments for owner Stephen Ross. Brian Flores sure stuck it to his old team as he went out the door.

The team held their first padded practice yesterday and the Dolphins offense continues to show signs of improvement. Tua Tagovailoa continues to look sharp while Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill continue to make big plays. Josh Boyer sent plenty of blitzes and the defense got the the quarterbacks pretty often.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

News, notes, highights from Day 6 of Miami Dolphins’ training camp on Tuesday

The Dolphins on Tuesday held their first of five consecutive practices open to reporters, with a Thursday off day their only break this week.

Stephen Ross

NFL docks Miami Dolphins 2023 first-round pick for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton

The NFL came down hard on the Miami Dolphins and owner Stephen Ross for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

Stephen Ross NFL cheating scandal a new low for failed owner who embarrasses Miami Dolphins | Opinion

It would be a Herculean task; no, impossible. Better you should be asked to locate a particular grain of sand on Miami Beach.

Mike McDaniel

'Pointed at winning:' Mike McDaniel's arrival similar to Don Shula's, Dolphins legend Larry Csonka says

Hall of Famer Larry Csonka is bullish after meeting with Mike McDaniel. He compared McDaniel's arrival to Don Shula's in Miami - and hoping he's right.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel laments missing 'Yeezy Day'

The new coach in Miami is a sneaker head. But training camp has gotten in the way of an annual holiday for those looking to land the latest edition of the Kanye West-designed shoes.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Preston Williams tweets that he wants an opportunity - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins revamped their wide receiving corps this offseason and it appears their moves seem to have left one member of the corps feeling like he’s without a seat at the end of a game of musical chairs.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins Released DT Adam Butler - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have released veteran defensive lineman Adam Butler with a failed physical designation

Dolphins Linebackers

How Else Can the Miami Dolphins Use Jerome Baker? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Jerome Baker has done a lot of different things for the Miami Dolphins defense in recent years, but he's always up for trying something new

Dolphins Secondary

A young defensive back who’s making a strong case at Dolphins camp. And Butler released

If Trill Williams wishes to see what an undrafted Dolphins rookie cornerback can eventually become, he needs only to look across the room during team meetings.

Dolphins Training Camp

Miami Dolphins Camp 2022 Day 7: Practice Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tua Tagovailoa had a good outing on the first Miami Dolphins training camp practice with pads on

