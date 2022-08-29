The Splash Zone 8/29/22: Dolphins Sign Trey Flowers

Usually after the final preseason games, teams tend to start trimming down the rosters by making some very difficult decisions. Instead of trimming the roster down, the Miami Dolphins decided to add another veteran presence to the defense by signing Trey Flowers. The Dolphins worked him out last Wednesday and decided add him to an already stacked defensive front. Flowers was fourth round pick by the New England Patriots, so Josh Boyer has some familiarity with his new defensive piece.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins sign Flowers. And exploring the tough imminent decisions looming for front office

In a final opportunity to make their case for employment, several on-the-bubble Dolphins did precisely that on Saturday night against Philadelphia.

Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel Takeaways Day After Miami Dolphins-Philadelphia Eagles Preseason Game - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks bback on his team's 48-10 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium

Dolphins Running Backs

Dolphins' Raheem Mostert is fast again and he knows it, showed it

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert had his first game action in nearly a year on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Dolphins Preseason

Dolphins Preseason Finale Snap Count Observations

What stood out in terms of play counts in the Miami Dolphins' 48-10 rout of the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason finale included the usage of quarterbacks — because it's always about the quarterback — a much lighter work load for tight end Mike Gesicki, and two prominent veterans making their Dolphins debut.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/28/22: Dolphins Dominate Eagles In Final Preseason Game - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins sign Trey Flowers as final roster cuts loom - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are signing free agent outside linebacker Trey Flowers, according to a Sunday report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move comes just two days before the final round of roster cuts...

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins’ Preseason Week Three demolition of the Philadelphia Eagles - The Phinsider

It’s just preseason!

NFL Top 100 2022: Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill lands at #15 on NFL Network’s Top 100 list; joins Jaylen Waddle and Xavien Howard - The Phinsider

Yes, I know he was with the Chiefs, but we don’t care!