The Splash Zone 8/28/22: Dolphins Dominate Eagles In Final Preseason Game

Miami Dolphin fans had been waiting all offseason long to see Tyreek Hill in action. Mike McDaniel finally let the star wide receiver play and it didn’t take long for Hill to make an impression. On the first play of the game, Tua Tagovailoa launched a 51-yarder to Hill. Hopefully we get to see that a lot this season. All in all, it was a great final performance for the team as they dominated both sides of the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Tagovailoa, Hill connect early as Dolphins roll past Eagles

Tua Tagovailoa connected with Tyreek Hill for 51 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and the Miami Dolphins set a franchise record for points in a preseason game, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 48-10 on Saturday night.

Dolphins Front Office

Miami Dolphins announce tragic passing of senior vice president Jason Jenkins

A very sad day for the Miami Dolphins: Team executive Jason Jenkins, a pillar of the South Florida community, died unexpectedly Saturday.

Eagles at Dolphins

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Jaylen Waddle injury update: Will he be ready for Week 1?

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle has been sidelined at practice the past two weeks with an undisclosed right leg injury. Will he be ready to go for Week 1?

Dolphins Tight Ends

Examining the Gesicki Situation from All Angles ... And Whether a Trade Would Make Sense - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tight end Mike Gesicki may not be a perfect fit for the new Miami Dolphins offensive scheme, but he still has a lot to offer

Dolphins Preseason

Five questions that could determine how the Dolphins fill out their 53-man roster

As Dolphins general manager Chris Grier cuts the team’s roster from 80 players to 53 by the NFL’s 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline, he will have to consider many factors: depth, positional value, injuries and more.

