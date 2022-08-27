The Splash Zone 8/27/22: Preseason Game #3, Eagles/Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles are set to play their third and final preseason game tonight. We are still not sure on what Mike McDaniel has planned for the presumed starters and we will have to see if the players are feeling better from the stomach bug that was going around. This will be the last chance for some players to prove that they can contribute on the this team for the upcoming season.

Which Dolphins have the most to gain from preseason finale vs. the Eagles?

Whether Dolphins starters will play in the team’s preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night is unknown. After multiple players contracted a stomach virus, resulting in the cancellation of Thursday’s joint practice with Philadelphia, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he would have to wait to determine who might be available.

1972 Dolphins

1972 Miami Dolphins: The inside story of the only perfect season in NFL history

The 1972 Miami Dolphins became the first -- and, so far, only -- team in NFL history to put together a perfect season. Cameron Wolfe talks to the people who lived it about the twists and turns behind an accomplishment unlike any other.

Dolphins Tight Ends

The case to keep or trade Gesicki: Former Dolphins coach and NFL evaluator weigh in

It was telling that when Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was asked Thursday if tight end Mike Gesicki definitely will be on the team, he didn’t answer directly.

