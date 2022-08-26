The Splash Zone 8/26/22: Dolphins Cancel Joint Practice With Eagles Due To Stomach Bug

The Miami Dolphins appear to be dealing with a stomach bug that forced the team to cancel their final joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles. The two teams are scheduled to play this Saturday and we will get our last look at this Dolphins team before the regular season starts. Mike McDaniel said at his presser yesterday that more than a couple of players and some staff have been affected by this stomach bug.

Dolphins’ McDaniel addresses Van Ginkel, Needham, Gesicki and other issues as camp ends

On a day that a stomach flu inside the team ended Dolphins training camp prematurely, coach Mike McDaniel said linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel’s mystery absence the past two days was the result of an “appendix issue.”

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Camp Aug. 25: Head Coach Mike McDaniel Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the key points of Mike McDaniel's media session before Miami Dolphins practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Quarterbacks

How time at Alabama prepared Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts for pivotal third seasons in NFL

They both set countless records at the University of Alabama. They both entered the 2020 NFL Draft with questions about their professional prospects.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Could the Miami Dolphins actually trade Mike Gesicki?

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel didn't exactly shoot down a report that the team has brought up Mike Gesicki's name in trade talks.

Miami Dolphins Head Coach McDaniel Addresses Mike Gesicki Report - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

A report suggesting that Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki's name has come up in trade discussions has made headlines

Dolphins Defense

Ten defensive takeaways from Miami Dolphins training camp, which is now over

With Dolphins training camp now over (after Thursday’s stomach-flu-induced cancellation of a joint session with the Eagles), here are 10 defensive notes and observations after watching all 15 of the practices on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium:

Dolphins Secondary

Another Potential Veteran Option at Cornerback for the Miami Dolphins? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Malcolm Butler has an obvious connection to the Miami Dolphins and could help the defense once he gets healthy

Dolphins Preseason

Dolphins-Eagles joint practice canceled: What we know so far

An illness apparently impacting the Miami Dolphins caused the Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles to call off their second of two joint practices Thursday.

