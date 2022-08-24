The Splash Zone 8/24/22: Dolphins Make Several Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins needed some help at cornerback, so the team signed Mackensie Alexander last week to provide some depth. Unfortunately, Alexander only got to be with the team for a week as the veteran cornerback was placed on injured reserve yesterday with a groin injury. Don’t be surprised to see the Dolphins add another cornerback sometime soon as Noah Igbinoghene has struggled this preseason. We can only hope Byron Jones can be ready to go week 1 against the New England Patriots.

