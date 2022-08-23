The Splash Zone 8/23/22: Dolphins Offense Still Adjusting To New System

The Miami Dolphins have a new offensive system in place after the hiring of Mike McDaniel as the team’s new head coach. McDaniel was considered a run guru but we haven’t seen the run game be a huge success these past two preseason games. Perhaps McDaniel isn’t showing anything in the run game or perhaps when Terron Armstead plays, the run game will improve. There is one more week of training camp and one more preseason game to iron out some issues.

With three weeks until opener, Tua Tagovailoa is least of Miami Dolphins offense's concerns

A troubling pattern for Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins' new-look offense has emerged through two preseason games.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki Trying to Adjust - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki says he needs all the work he can get during the preseason with a new scheme, new position, new responsibilities

Dolphins Preseason

Miami Dolphins Preseason Home Opener: 10 Things to Watch ... How They Played Out - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

QB Tua Tagovailoa, CB Noah Igbinoghene and LB Channing Tindall will be among the Miami Dolphins players in the spotlight in their preseason home opener against the Raiders

Miami Dolphins coaches dish on a small rookie draft class that’s exceeding expectations

The Dolphins essentially used most of their key currency of the 2022 draft — first-, second- and fourth-round picks in 2022 along with fourth- and sixth-round selections in 2023 —- to snag Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill.

Miami Dolphins Roster Projection 3.0: Tough Calls at Running Back, Wide Receiver, and More - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Lynn Bowden Jr., Myles Gaskin and Sony Michel will be among the names to watch when the Miami Dolphins have to get their roster down to the 53-player limit

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/22/22: The Mike Gesicki Situation - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

FILM | Miami Dolphins rookie WR Erik Ezukanma shines in Hard Rock debut vs. Las Vegas Raiders - The Phinsider

The 2022 fourth-round pick caught 6/9 passes for 114 yards in the Dolphins 13-15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

Has Skylar Thompson done enough to make the Miami Dolphins’ 53 man roster? - The Phinsider

Few people - neither fans nor analysts - predicted that the Miami Dolphins would take a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft. After all, they re-committed themselves to 2020 1st round selection, Tua...

Raiders vs Dolphins preseason review: Miami snap count breakdown - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, dropping the contest 15-13 in what really was a forgettable game. In the second week of the 2022 NFL Preseason, neither team ran...