The Splash Zone 8/21/22: Dolphins Lose To Raiders, 15-13

Last week, the Miami Dolphins won off a doinked field goal attempt. Last night, they lost because of a doinked field goal attempt by Jason Sanders as the team fell to the Las Vegas Raiders. Not a lot of good to take out of this one but Skylar Thompson impressed during the time he had control of the offense and may have solidified himself a roster spot. Erik Ezukanma had a stellar game also and showed why the coaching staff is high on him.

With Byron Jones and Xavien Howard not playing, Noah Igbinoghene got to start and failed to impress anyone. Nik Needham, Keion Crossen, and Mackensie Alexander all sustained injuries during the game, though they appeared to be minor...hopefully. We can only hope Jones is ready to go week one, because it is tough to watch Igbinoghene try to cover anyone on the opposing offense.

